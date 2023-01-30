Annual Chestermere and Indus Modified Mixed Curling Bonspiel 2023

The Chestermere and Indus Curling Clubs hosted their Annual Combined Modified Mixed Bonspiel on January 27th, 28th & 29th, 2023.

The qualifications to enter were that the Skip and Third must be of opposite genders. Teams alternated their draws between the two ice rinks, the ice conditions were great, and the competition was very close with several games going to an extra end.

The two clubs have a terrific relationship, and great fun was had by all!

Colin Mann, Lorie Rawn, Mike Bender and Marilyn Bender from The Mann team won the “B” Event at the Annual Chestermere and Indus Modified Mixed Curling Bonspiel. Photo/Marla Forth

Our bonspiel was full this year with 24 teams from vying for the top spot in 3 Events.

In the end it was the McConnell team that captured the “A” Event consisting of Vanessa McConnell, Rob Johnson, Tia Clark, & Steve Thomas.

The Mann team won the “B” Event, Colin Mann, Lorie Rawn, Mike Bender and Marilyn Bender.

The Kloschinsky team took the “C” Event, with Chad Kloschinsky, Trisha Kloschinsky, Robin Moriyama, and Cheryl McDonald.

Chad Kloschinsky, Trisha Kloschinsky, Robin Moriyama, and Cheryl McDonald from the Kloschinsky team took the “C” Event. Photo/Marla Forth

Visit the Chestermere Curling Association website, and the Indus Curling website, for more curling news.