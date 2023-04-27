Art show and sale highlighting talents in the community

The Chestermere Fine Art Guild is showcasing the talent of local artists during the spring show and sale.

This year, the Chestermere Fine Art Guild is excited to highlight Lorraine Everett as the featured artist.

On May 6, between 10 a.m., and 7 p.m., Chestermere and area residents are invited to the show and sale at the recreation centre.

More than 20 years ago, artist Ellen Lorne was inspired to start the Chestermere Fine Art Guild while she was painting in her home studio with her friends.

About a year later, artists in the club wanted to show off their art to the community and started the show and sale.

Lorne explained that anyone who visits the show and sale can expect acrylic, watercolour, a few oil paintings, and greeting cards.

“I encourage people to come and see the wonderful artists in their own community and pick up a card,” Lorne said. “If you don’t want to buy a painting, most homes are already full of paintings, buy a greeting card.”

Chestermere Fine Art Guild artists have been preparing pieces for the upcoming show and sale on May 6 since the fall. Photo/Chestermere Fine Art Guild

She noted the 20 artists in the club have been working through the winter preparing for the show and sale.

“Everyone’s been working on pieces for the show. Our last show was in the fall, and artists have been working on paintings for this show since then,” Lorne said. “We want to show our new paintings, not our older ones.”

The art show and sale not only give Chestermerians an opportunity to get out into the community, but it also gives artists a chance to connect.

“It gathers artists together to paint, and for the shows, the artists can show off their work, and impress their community with what wonderful work they do,” Lorne said.

“It’s another thing that people in the community can do on a Saturday, they can stop in and bring their kids,” Lorne added. “It’s a community thing.”