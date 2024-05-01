CPKC Marks Historic Rail Network Completion with the 2816 Steam Engine Tour

In a throwback to the golden age of rail travel, CPKC’s restored steam locomotive 2816 is set to embark on a landmark journey from Calgary to Mexico City and back, celebrating the one-year anniversary of completing North America’s only transnational rail network. The CPKC, a merger of Canadian Pacific (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS), drove the ceremonial final spike on April 14, 2023, uniting the railways across three nations.

Adam Meeks, CPKC’s senior manager of heritage services and corporate historian, highlighted the extensive preparation for the upcoming steam tour. “You have 1,600 feet of train, including two of our heritage diesel locomotives and a fleet of passenger cars, some of which are nearly 100 years old,” Meeks explained. The journey marks a significant milestone as it could set a world record for being the only steam-powered passenger train to traverse Canada, the United States, and Mexico in a single trip.

The meticulously restored Engine 2816, which first hit the tracks in 1930 in Montreal, will pull a full complement of cars. “This locomotive historically operated thousands of miles a month, and now it’s ready to make history again,” said Jonathan Morris, part of the restoration team and a manager of operating practices.

The steam tour promises to be a spectacle, with public events planned at various stops where enthusiasts can explore the locomotive up close, take photos, and learn about the rich history of CP, KCS, and the Mexican National Railways. “I think this is going to be the steam event of the decade – certainly this year,” Meeks added, noting the significant public interest and excitement surrounding the tour.

Justin Tracy, who worked on the locomotive’s restoration and will serve as the train’s fireman, described the intense and demanding nature of operating a steam engine. “It’s not just a ride; it’s a hands-on, all-day endeavor that demands constant attention and precision,” Tracy said. He also noted the modern enhancements to the 2816, which now burns diesel and can even use biodiesel, making it an environmentally friendly option for such a historic journey.

The adventure started on April 24, with a public viewing at the CPKC head office on Ogden Dale Road, S.E. in Calgary. This event is not just a celebration of a railway milestone but also a testament to the enduring legacy and romance of steam rail travel.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.