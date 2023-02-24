Calgary Fringe highlighting performing artists

Graduate artist students are testing their skills in being their own producers during a special winter edition of Calgary Fringe, the Fringe U(niversity) showcase weekend in March.

From March 9 until March 12, graduate artist students from the 2022 fall session of the Fringe U Artist Self-Producing Workshop Intensive are presenting their shows at The Grand in Calgary.

“Since graduating last fall, the artists have been practicing what they’ve learned about being their own artist producers and diligently writing n’ work-shopping their shows for this event,” a Calgary Fringe press release said.

Event attendees can choose how they watch the artist’s performances, between in-person, or live-streaming viewing options.

In addition to the performances, on March 11, each artist will connect with audience members following their performance in an open 20-minute Q&A session.

The goal of the Q&A session is to provide critical feedback and advice to assist the artists in further workshopping and development of their work, the Calgary Fringe website said.

The sessions will be led by Executive Director and Producer of Calgary Fringe Michele Gallant, and feature panellists Trevor Rueger of Alberta Playwrights Network, Jenna Klein-Waller of The Grand, and Christine Brubaker of the University of Calgary’s Schools of Creative and Performing Arts.

For more information visit the Calgary Fringe website.

“In true fringe style, the Calgary Fringe has no artistic control over the work presented on stage, with 100 per cent of the ticket price, excluding ticketing surcharges, going directly back to the artist,” the release said.