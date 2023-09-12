Chestermere Celebrates the 34th Annual Country Fair with Vibrant Attractions

CHESTERMERE, September 10, 2023 – If there’s one event that the residents of Chestermere eagerly anticipate each year, it’s the Chestermere Country Fair. This year, the 34th rendition of this cherished tradition did not disappoint, immersing attendees in a colorful tapestry of activities and experiences.

Youngsters flocked to the Kids Zone, which was brimming with exciting games and activities. The Create Kids Fest was a hub of creativity, while the Butterfield Acres petting zoo gave children a chance to bond with animals. The Junior’s Firefighter’s Challenge and the ninja obstacle courses provided both entertainment and challenges for the spirited kids.

The Harvest Market proved to be a hotspot for both locals and visitors. With close to 60 vendors and food trucks, the fairgrounds were a cacophony of flavors, scents, and artisanal crafts.

An undeniable highlight was the vibrant Parade that set off from the Chestermere Family Bike Park. As the procession meandered through West Chestermere Drive, spectators, comfortably perched on their lawn chairs, cheered and clapped, making for a lively morning spectacle.

For many, the Rodeo was the main draw. Featuring a Bull Riders Canada-sanctioned pro bull riding event, the excitement reached its peak. Events like wild cow milking, mutton bustin’, and the Ladies Ranch Bronc riding kept the adrenaline high. However, it was the Charity Bull Riding that truly captured hearts, witnessing brave locals riding in support of their chosen charities.

Showcasing the region’s rich artistic talent, the Red Ribbon Competition was a visual feast. Everything from paintings and photographs to baked goods and handcrafted items were on display, with ribbons and trophies waiting for the winners.

The aroma of pancakes wafted through the air in the morning, signalling the much-awaited pancake breakfast hosted by the Chestermere Lions Club. Following this, many sought out the Chestermere Whitecappers’ Country Kitchen for a slice of pie and a scoop of ice cream.

And who could forget the quirky yet entertaining Zucchini Car Races? Participants, young and old, cheered on as their zucchinis, fitted with wheels, zoomed towards the finish line.

As the sun set on this memorable day, it was clear that the 34th Chestermere Country Fair had once again succeeded in weaving the community together, creating a tapestry of shared memories and experiences.