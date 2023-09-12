Chestermere Digests Bank of Canada’s “Steady Hand” A Balancing Act in a Cooling Economy

As the autumn leaves in Chestermere begin to turn, the Bank of Canada, in a much-anticipated move, has decided to hold its benchmark interest rate firm at five per cent. This move comes as Canada’s economic landscape presents increasing signs of tempering its pace.

Within the finance and economics community, this steadiness was not a surprise. The Bank’s aggressive and swift rate hikes that started as early as 2022 have, for the most part, tamed the beast of runaway inflation. Yet, the full ramifications of these moves often require a wait of up to 18 months. Consequently, the fears of overcorrection – potentially dragging the economy down too much – loom large.

Recent financial metrics lend weight to this concern. July’s employment data revealed a decline, with Canada shedding about 6,000 jobs and the unemployment rate nudging up to 5.5 per cent. Furthermore, as August wrapped up, a report from Statistics Canada indicated a contraction in Canada’s GDP for the second quarter of 2023, marking the first such decline since the pandemic began.

Jim Thorne of Wellington-Altus, a Toronto-based investment firm, suggests not only halting further hikes but even questioning some of the past increases. Speaking candidly to CBC News, Thorne remarked, “I believe a pause at 2.5 per cent would have been more prudent. Relying too heavily on monetary policy might lead them astray.” He further adds that instead of a soft economic landing, Canada might be bracing for a rougher one next year, with overpriced debt and maxed-out consumers.

The Bank’s chief, Tiff Macklem, didn’t escape Thorne’s critique. “Given the current state of real gross domestic income, Macklem’s decision to increase rates is puzzling,” he noted. Thorne concluded with a cautionary note, hinting at potentially tough times ahead.

However, the Bank of Canada remains assertive. Their accompanying statement stressed ongoing vigilance over persistent inflationary pressures and conveyed a readiness to hike rates if the situation demands.

Yet, Royce Mendes, an economist with Desjardins, detects a nuance. While policymakers aren’t ruling out future hikes, Mendes believes the recent weaker economic indicators might dissuade further increases, whether the Bank acknowledges this publicly or not.

For many homeowners any decision on rate hikes isn’t merely academic but a matter of immediate financial survival.

As residents of Chestermere and Canadians at large watch these developments with bated breath, the delicate dance between fiscal policy, economic health, and real-life implications continues.