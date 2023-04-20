Chestermere Library offering youth gardening program

Chestermere families are invited to pick up a grow-your-own zucchini kit on May 6, from the Chestermere Public Library.

Last year, the library gave out 100 zucchini kits, complete with a pot, soil, zucchini seeds, growing instructions, and a progress journal.

“This program is geared towards kids and trying to help them learn basic food and gardening skills,” Community Librarian Jackson Longworth said.

Longworth explained that the program is designed to help youth build confidence in their ability to garden.

The zucchinis grown through the Chestermere Public Library’s gardening program can be entered into the annual Country Fair’s Red Ribbon Competition Photo/Jackson Longworth

The library was first inspired to offer the gardening program to youth because it teaches youth where their food comes from while building general gardening skills and knowledge.

“It was a really positive experience. We’re happy to be doing events like this that bring people into the library in new ways that help fulfil our goal of the library being a community hub,” Longworth said. “The library is helping educate people on literacy beyond just the ability to read or the ability to write, but literacy of food knowledge and gardening knowledge.”

The zucchini kits will be available to pick up at the library on May 6 between 12 p.m., and 4 p.m., with special presentations from local guest speakers.

The presentations will focus on how worms can help in the garden and all about the importance of pollinators.

“Last year, the presentations were really well attended, we think doing them again this year, will be another big appeal, and another reason for people to come out on top of giving out the free zucchini kits,” Longworth said.

In September, the zucchinis that are grown from the library kits can be entered into Chestermere’s annual Country Fair in the Red Ribbon Competition.

Longworth said last year, the zucchini program was very successful, and it’s an initiative the library was excited to continue again this year.

“Some of the zucchinis were huge, absolutely massive,” Longworth said. “It was the first time we tried it, it was really successful, and we did end up with entries at the country fair which we were happy about.”