Way to Go Chestermere First Responders

I have been here since April 1st working a temporary job. Each day when I have a chance, I’ve stepped outside to view your beautiful home. Each day, I’ve found your First Responders outside training, cleaning, resetting, and in general just keeping themselves busy and in form. I wanted to pass along this picture of them practicing placing a small bucket on an even small resting surface. Precision is a highly required skill in this field. It must be practiced and honed. As you can see from your team, they are keeping theirs up to date! It would definitely boost my confidence and admiration of my hometown First Responders to know that they keep training even when no one is looking. Way to go Chestermere Fire Department!!

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.