Chestermere needs to prepare to Reflect on Truth and Reconciliation Day 2023

As Saturday, September 30th draws near, Chestermere joins the rest of the nation in preparing for Truth and Reconciliation Day. The annual observance underscores the essential recognition and understanding of the grave impacts of residential schools on Indigenous communities.

Originating in 2021, Truth and Reconciliation Day serves as a solemn reminder of a harrowing chapter in Canada’s history. Moreover, it seeks to kindle an enduring commitment to education, reflection, and collective reconciliation efforts with Indigenous peoples.

Anchor Media Inc. and Rogue Radio, prominent voices in our local community, have underscored their solidarity with Canada’s First Nations. In a statement, they’ve said, “We humbly stand with Canada’s First Nations.” Further acknowledging the significance of the land they operate on, they state: “We are on Treaty 7 territory, the traditional territories of the Blackfoot Nations, including Siksika, Piikani, and Kainai, the Tsuut’ina Nation, and Stoney Nakoda First Nations. We recognize and respect all the many First Nations, Metis, and Inuit whose footsteps have marked these lands for centuries.”

While Chestermere has no specific city-wide activities planned for the day, the gravity of the occasion resonates deeply with its residents. The city’s schools have undertaken the imperative task of embedding lessons and dialogues centered around the history of residential schools and the essence of Truth and Reconciliation Day.

With resources like the Chestermere Public Library offering a wealth of information about Indigenous history and the truths of residential schools, Chestermere residents are provided with ample avenues to enrich their understanding.

For true healing to commence, recognition from every Canadian is paramount. It’s not just about acknowledging the historical ramifications of residential schools but understanding their ongoing impacts on Indigenous communities. In Chestermere and beyond, the charge is clear: it’s our collective duty to remember, comprehend, and strive towards a harmonious, inclusive tomorrow.