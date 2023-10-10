Chestermere Property Under Investigation in Connection with Calgary Homicide

The quiet surroundings near Chestermere were disrupted this Tuesday as nearly 20 Calgary Police Service officers, alongside search and rescue personnel, descended upon a rural property east of the city. This latest search operation, set to continue for several more days, is part of the ongoing investigation into the recent murder of a Calgary resident.

The tragic incident took place in Calgary’s northwest neighbourhood of Capitol Hill in the early hours of September 9. The victim, identified as 33-year-old Jordan Jacques-Vetten, was fatally shot and declared dead at the scene upon the arrival of the CPS officers. The emergency responders were initially responding to a call reporting a man in medical distress in the 1700 block of 18th Avenue N.W. at 3:50 a.m.

In a subsequent update from investigators on September 12, it was announced that the red Pontiac Sunfire, which was spotted near the incident area, had been located. As the hunt for clues continues, the authorities are keen on piecing together the events leading to Jacques-Vetten’s untimely death.

Calgary Police are urging anyone with valuable information to come forward and assist in their investigation. They can be reached at 403-266-1234. For those who wish to provide information anonymously, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477