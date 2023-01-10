Chestermere Public Library continues to support residents 

2022 was a year of change for the Chestermere Public Library, with additional programs, new partnerships, and updates to the space.

“A lot of things went well this year,” Chestermere Public Library Community Librarian Jackson Longworth said. “We have made great progress and already have a lot of ideas for 2023.”

The library saw high program attendance throughout the year.

The Summer Reading Program increased with 50 per cent more hours read, and 60 per cent more participants since 2021.

The Summer Reading Program is important for Chestermere students as it helps prevent the loss of skills and learning of students during the summer.

“We are thrilled to say that our patrons saved a combined $1.5 million by using the library this year, which is massive,” Longworth said.

Program attendance and the library’s social media presence also increased throughout the year, and the team heard positive and supportive feedback from residents.

“Our library’s small staffing stepped forward with their creativity, passion for the community, and efforts to ensure an elevated level of responsive service,” Longworth said.

In July 2022, the library opened a pirate-themed early literacy play area for children and their caregivers to enjoy.

“The renovated children’s area has seen constant use and helps make the library a more fun and useful place to go,” Longworth said. “Play is critically important to child and literacy development.”

In addition to the renovated children’s area, the library hosted events, added more computers for public use, launched a borrowable technology program where residents can borrow iPads and Wi-Fi hubs, and ran after-school programs.

“Our afterschool program continued to support students, especially for those with COVID-19 related learning and development loss,” Longworth said.

This year, a Chestermere Human Services Advisory Grant (FCSS) will provide funding for the upcoming Afterschool@CPL program.

Another successful program the library ran was the Test Drive a Hobby Kits, letting residents try out a new activity without having to buy the supplies for it.

There has been such a high demand for the Rocky Tumbling hobby kit the library made a second one.

The library also worked to make new partnerships and helped connect residents with organizations such as Prospect Job Services, Rocky View Immigrant Services, and City of Chestermere services.

In the new year, the library will continue to offer programs from last year, and is excited to introduce new programs, and build on partnerships with local organizations.

This year, with funding from the 2022 Chestermere Community Grant, the library is excited to purchase a book bike.

“The book bike will allow us to take the library into the broader community much more easily,” Longworth said.

Despite the increase in event and program attendance, the library is facing challenges around space and funding.

“Unfortunately, those are things we cannot solve independently,” Chestermere Public Library Director of Services Miranda Johnson said. “We do have a great team of staff who are always coming up with new ideas, and they have been such an important driver behind the library’s successes and new initiatives this year.”

Johnson explained that the library is a registered charity and a not-for-profit, and although the City of Chestermere and the province provide funding for operations, they are dependent on community and corporate donations to ensure services are continued.

“Thank you to all individuals and businesses for their generous donations in 2022,” Johnson said.

While navigating the challenges associated with serving a growing community, library services progressed throughout the year.

“With low budget funding from the city and province and our small library space, designed only for a population of 7,000, we weren’t able to do as much as we would have liked,” Johnson said.

The library team appreciates the discussions with city council and city administration and is hopeful to mitigate funding and space challenges in the future.

In the new year, the library team will continue to bring ideas to the organization to better serve the community, offer new events and programs, and work to meet the goals set out in the strategic plan.

The library team is encouraging residents to continue advocating for the library and let local elected officials and the province know how important the library is for the community.

“Our library board, library director, and staff do not let any challenges stand in the way of providing the best possible collections, services, and programs to the community. We care,” Johnson said.