Chestermere RCMP investigate Shooting

Chestermere, Alta.- On Nov. 12, 2023, at 10:57 p.m., Chestermere RCMP received a report of a shooting. Initial reports indicate that the victim was shot in his vehicle by unknown individuals. The victim was able to drive to the Chestermere RCMP detachment where he was met by EMS and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An additional person in the vehicle was uninjured.

RCMP have deployed the Southern Alberta District General Investigative Section to assist with the investigation.

RCMP believe that the shooting occurred in the area of Meganser Drive in Chestermere and the suspects were driving a dark coloured pick up truck.

RCMP ask that area residents check their vehicle, residential and commercial surveillance and report any suspicious activity.

The motive for this crime is currently unknown.

If you have an information about this crime or those responsible, please call the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8900 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).