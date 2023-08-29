Chestermere reminder about Omicron Reinfection Risk for Seniors

Residents of Chestermere, particularly those with elderly family members, should take note: A new study reveals that a prior infection with the Omicron variant does not necessarily safeguard seniors in long-term care and retirement homes against subsequent infections.

Released on Monday, the findings deviate from the prevailing belief in “hybrid immunity,” wherein individuals vaccinated and previously infected with the virus are expected to possess a higher degree of protection. Dawn Bowdish, Canada Research Chair in Aging and Immunity at McMaster University and the senior author of the study, expressed that the results were “a huge surprise”.

An alarming observation from the study highlighted that vaccinated seniors previously infected with Omicron in early 2022 faced a 20-fold increase in reinfection risk with another Omicron variant later the same year compared to seniors who were merely vaccinated.

The comprehensive study, which covered 750 seniors across 26 long-term care and retirement homes in Ontario, was published in The Lancet’s eClinicalMedicine. Bowdish accentuated the research’s implications, suggesting that assumptions regarding post-infection immunity might not hold for certain variants in some individuals.

Given the findings, Bowdish suggested that frequent booster shots might be a consideration, especially for high-risk groups.

However, there are some limitations. The study specifically analyzed reinfections from Omicron BA.1 or BA.2 variants to another Omicron subvariant, BA.5, within a span of three to six months. The reactions to other circulating Omicron subvariants remain uncertain without further research. Bowdish further emphasized the potential for any variant to develop reinfection capabilities.

Several variables were ruled out by the research team, including the possibility of seniors on immunosuppressing drugs being more susceptible to reinfection.

Dr. Allison McGeer, an independent infectious diseases specialist, pointed out the complexity in tracking COVID-19 exposure in long-term care settings, attributing potential reinfections to varying exposures. Conversely, virologist Angela Rasmussen, based at the University of Saskatchewan, suggested the findings align with the understood nuances of immunity stemming solely from infection.

Rasmussen summed up, “While ‘hybrid immunity’ might benefit some, it shouldn’t be the sole reliance for bolstered protection against infection.”

As the situation develops, Chestermere’s residents are advised to remain vigilant and prioritize the health and safety of vulnerable populations, especially the elderly.