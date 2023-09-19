Chestermere resident Marla Forth inducted into the Governor General’s Curling Club

Our very own Marla Forth has been inducted into the Governor General’s Curling Club. Along with fellow inductees Al Hackner, Kevin Martin, Gary Macyk, Jerry Shoemaker, Darrell Ell,

Jackie Rae Greening, Kerry Galusha, and Collinda Joseph, Forth and her husband spent 4 days at what they call Safari, in Edmonton from Sept. 10th to the 14th. This is where she was inducted into the Governor General’s Honourary Curling Club. This club recognizes those who have made a significant contribution to curling in Canada, whether it be locally, provincially or nationally, not only as a curler, but also and more frequently as builders and administrators. Some members liken it to an Order of Canada in Curling.

At these Safari’s there are many activities planned such as golfing, dinners, sightseeing, the AGM, the Induction Ceremony and a reception with the Governor General or Lieutenant Governor of the province that the Safari is held.

The present members of the Club, includes both men and women who come from all walks of life and reside in all parts of Canada. The Club’s constitution limits membership to 140 Regular Members and 35 Emeritus Members at any one time.

Forth has done some bonspieling with Bonnie Morris, who nominated her and had asked her to write up a Biography for her to send into the committee for consideration. Forth was in awe that she was chosen

All of the inductees will receive a red jacket for future Safari’s. Every member is invited every year, so Forth and her husband are hoping to go next year since it is the 150th celebration. The 2024 event is being held in Ottawa next September since that is where it began in 1874. It wasn’t till 2008 that the first women were inducted into this club.

Forth says that she is honoured to be inducted into the Governor General’s Curling Club of Canada. Her local efforts with the Chestermere Curling Club over the last 26 years have granted her one of the highest accolades in curling in Canada.

Forth says that It is obvious when meeting the current members in this club that everyone has a real passion for curling. There is an instant feeling of camaraderie among the group.

It was very special to meet the Honourable Salma Lakhani who is the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta. She made a point of speaking to each of the new inductees and congratulating us individually after addressing the group.

Forth adnits that she is really looking forward to receiving her red jacket and attending future Safari’s with this terrific group of people and that This is truely a very memorable moment in her life.