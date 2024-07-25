Jasper Wildfire Tears Through Townsite, Cause Undetermined, Smoke Chokes Calgary Near Areas.

JASPER NATIONAL PARK, AB – A wildfire raging in Jasper National Park has ripped through the townsite, causing significant damage Wednesday night. The exact cause of the blaze remains undetermined, with initial reports suggesting a human-caused campfire conflicting with recent statements by Parks Canada Incident Commander Katie Ellsworth, who attributed it to a possible lightning strike.

Despite a full-scale evacuation order issued Monday night, Parks Canada officials confirmed roughly 40 residents defied the directive and remained within the town limits. The RCMP is conducting sweeps to encourage these individuals to leave for their safety.

With flames encroaching on the townsite, firefighters were forced to withdraw due to hazardous air quality. Emergency efforts now focus on safeguarding essential infrastructure like the wastewater treatment plant and communication facilities.

A glimmer of hope emerged with forecasts predicting 10-20 millimeters of rain within the next 24 hours. However, earlier attempts to control the blaze with helicopter bucketing and fireguard construction proved ineffective.

The fire’s impact extends beyond Jasper’s borders. Smoke from the blaze has significantly degraded air quality in Calgary and near areas, prompting advisories from local authorities. Residents, particularly those with respiratory issues, are urged to exercise caution and seek medical attention if necessary.

While the anticipated rain offers a potential turning point, the fire’s behavior remains unpredictable. The top priority for Parks Canada and emergency responders is to ensure the safety of residents and first responders alike.

For ongoing updates on the fire, evacuation orders, and air quality advisories, residents are encouraged to monitor Parks Canada’s Jasper National Park website and local news outlets.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.