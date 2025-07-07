Alberta Launches New Provincial Police Force Under Sat Parhar’s Leadership

Alberta’s United Conservative government has officially announced the creation of its provincial police force—the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service—and appointed its first chief, Sat Parhar, the former deputy chief of Calgary Police.

Premier Danielle Smith, speaking at a Calgary press conference on July 2 2025, confirmed that Parhar—who retired from the Calgary Police Service in 2019 after more than 25 years—will helm the new agency

The Alberta Sheriffs Police Service will start under Crown corporation status, based in Calgary, and will transform existing sheriff and policing operations into a stand-alone police organization.

Smith emphasized the service will not displace the RCMP but serve as an optional policing alternative. Municipalities may choose to contract Alberta Sheriffs instead of federal policing contracts under the new Bill 49 framework being advanced by the UCP government

Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis—also present at the announcement—noted response delays and staffing challenges the RCMP has faced in rural communities as key reasons for expanding Alberta’s policing options.

Parhar, citing the dual challenge of continuity and innovation, said his first priorities include assembling an executive leadership team, formalizing recruitment and training standards, and preparing for phased rollout of the new service

The government has already allocated preliminary funding—$6 million in the 2025–26 budget, followed by $7 million annually through 2027—for the organizational build-out, leadership hiring, standards development, and initial infrastructure.

The roots of this initiative can be traced to the March 2024 Public Safety Statutes Amendment Act, which redirected duties from Alberta’s existing Sheriffs Branch—responsible for court security, prisoner transport, traffic enforcement, and other peace officer functions—into a police-style organization

Municipal leaders have expressed cautious optimism. Coaldale Mayor Jack Van Rijn praised the development, noting his town faced over‑charging issues and service gaps under RCMP contracts. “We look forward to learning more about what that alternative will look like… about fairness, sustainability, and ensuring municipalities have access to policing solutions that reflect both their needs and their realities,” he told local media.

However, the initiative faces political resistance. NDP leader Naheed Nenshi dismissed it as unnecessary and costly, declaring, “This is something nobody wants, nobody asked for… it is going to cost us billions” .

NDP public safety critic David Sheppard described the move as a “zombie idea,” arguing that it signals centralization and lacks sufficient municipal consultation.

Smith’s government maintains this rollout is prudent preparation for looming changes to the RCMP policing contract—set to expire in 2032. By taking action now, the province hopes to build an independent policing framework without the disruption of a sudden transition .

Still, many questions remain. The province has not confirmed when the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service will become operational or how many of the current 1,200‑plus sheriffs will shift to the new force.

Premier Smith has reiterated the phased nature of the project, seeking to balance community demands for responsive policing with concerns over cost and federal-provincial relations.

As work begins on leadership hires, recruitment, and pilot community programs, attention now turns to the government’s ability to deliver a policing alternative that blends efficacy, fiscal responsibility, and public accountability—without sidelining municipal voices in the process.

