Chestermere to get electric scooters

Chestermere residents will have a new mode of transportation throughout the city this summer.

City council is in the process of negotiating with Bird Canada to bring e-scooters to Chestermere.

“This program will offer residents of Chestermere a fun and environmentally conscience way to travel throughout the city this summer,” Legislative Administrator Kallen Morrison said.

He explained there are many benefits to offering e-scooters, such as having a fun and safe way for residents to commute throughout the city, resulting in fewer vehicles on the roads.

“It’s a very small financial responsibility to the city. The majority of the costs associated with the program are covered by Bird Canada, providing the scooters, repairing, and replacing,” Morrison said.

The city’s off-highway vehicle bylaw already permits the use of scooters within city limits. However, a potential concern for city administration is the age restrictions to operate the scooters.

The off-highway vehicle bylaw permits individuals 16 years of age to operate an e-scooter, but Bird Canada prohibits anyone under the age of 18 to operate their e-scooters, Morrison explained.

The top speed of the scooters is 25 km/h, however the scooters can be programmed to a lower top speed, to comply with city speed limits.

Bird Canada implements geo-fencing, creating an area where the scooters are operational, Morrison noted. The geo-fence prevents the scooters from going onto highways or major intersections.

Users must download the Bird Canada app to ensure safety measures are followed, use the safe start feature, designed to prevent users who are under the influence to ride and wear a helmet attached to the scooter during each use.

There’s no cost to bring the e-scooters to Chestermere, repair, or replace, as Bird Canada owns the scooters, however, the city could develop marked parking sports for the scooters to avoid congestion resulting in potential costs.

“Bird Canada is responsible, and covers the cost of delivering and retrieving scooters,” Morrison said.

A City of Chestermere representative is expected to meet with Bird Canada monthly to discuss operations and possible concerns, Morrison said.