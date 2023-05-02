Chestermerians clean up the lake for Earth Day

In support of Earth Day, the Chestermere Public Library invited residents to help clean up the lake.

On April 22, about 50 people and local organizations collected nearly 20 bags of garbage.

“It went really well, we had a bunch of different organizations come and join us, and we had 18 bags filled up within three hours,” event organizer and library marketing and social media coordinator Spencer McDonald said.

About 50 residents, and local organizations helped collect 18 bags of garbage during the Chestermere Public Library’s clean up the lake event on April 22. Photo/Spencer McDonald

Residents started by cleaning the lake in front of the library, and John Peake Park, and finished by picking up litter in the dog park area.

“We got most of the entire front of the lake done,” McDonald said.

This was the first year the Chestermere Public Library celebrated Earth Day by collecting litter, McDonald noted that typically the library hosts a story time or a themed craft.

McDonald and event organizer Susan Landers were inspired to host an event that would make an impact, rather than just celebrate the day.

“We do a lot of our programs and events on the lake, the library is on the lake, and we felt taking care of the lake was something we should be doing,” McDonald said. “It’s very important to take care of the land you live on and work around.”

Cleaning up the lake was also an opportunity for the library to bring residents together and have a positive impact on the environment so residents can enjoy the lake and park space.

“We aren’t just a place to get books, we’re also a big community hub and a big part of that is making sure we take care of the community, and fill the need of what the community wants,” McDonald said. “Lake living in Chestermere is important to residents, having something like this proves we’re out there, and taking care of the community.”

During the day, families shared with McDonald as to why it was important for them to bring their children to a community event like cleaning up the lake.

“They wanted to show their kids the impact of littering, why you shouldn’t litter, teach advocacy for cleaning up after yourself, and holding onto your garbage until you can properly dispose of everything,” McDonald said.

Without the support from residents, local organizations, and Chestermere Public Works who supplied the garbage bags, the trash picker tools, and disposed of the litter, the event wouldn’t have been possible.

“We’re thankful for them, organizations for joining us, and we’re thankful we had so many people join us,” McDonald said. “We would absolutely love to do something like this again next year.”