City working through action item list

City administration is making progress on councils on-going action item list of community projects.

City Director of Growth and Planning Travis Fillier updated council on the progress of each action item during the April 18 council meeting.

City determining the feasibility of Dawson’s Landing civic site.

City administration requested a feasibility review and quote from a consultant on the feasibility of a civic site in the Dawson’s Landing development.

Administration received the quote and is now reviewing it to ensure the quote is within the procurement policy and will determine if additional quotes are needed.

“Right now, that one is in very much a feasibility stage, and securing a consultant,” Fillier said.

City continues to work with Rocky View Schools.

City administration is working with Rocky View Schools (RVS) and developers to ensure development sites are ready and meet the school district’s priorities.

RVS has received funding for the preliminary planning of a K-9 school in Dawson’s Landing, expected to begin this year.

The city is also working with developers to transfer the land title of the future high school site to RVS.

“The high school site, based on RVS’ revised priority list has now been put in the 2025 budget,” Fillier said.

The Calgary Catholic school district also received design funding for a K-9 school.

Construction is expected to begin in 2024, on a joined site in Chelsea and Dawson’s Landing.

“We continue to work with developers on all future school sites to make sure they are going to be serviced, and the title transferred as early as possible to have them ready for the school boards priority list,” Fillier said.

Roundabouts to improve traffic flow in the city’s corridor.

City administration is working to find ways to improve traffic flow throughout the community.

The city is currently looking into roundabout options for Chestermere Drive and station way, and securing modulars from Alberta Transportation.

“We’re investigating if it would match our geometric layout, or if we have to do any modifications to our corridor,” Fillier said. “This intersection has some safety concerns, as well as traffic flow concerns. We’re going to work hard to alleviate that this year.”

City addressing traffic safety concerns.

After completing a safety study on the Rainbow Road and Glenmore Trail intersection, Alberta Transportation is recommending short-term fixes.

“As we’re aware, there are safety concerns,” Fillier said.

The short-term recommendations include replacing the existing stop sign, installing flashing red lights, replacing damaged signs on Highway 560, refreshing pavement markings, relocating the stop lines, and a possible speed reduction through the intersection.

Fillier explained long-term solutions, such as a roundabout or traffic lights, would be subject to approval from the provincial government.

“There are short-term fixes right now, with the understanding there are long-term solutions as well,” Fillier said.

Paved pathway to connect Chestermere and Langdon.

City administration has been in discussions with Rocky View County regarding a multi-use pathway to Langdon.

Fillier noted the pathway is in alignment with the county’s recreational plan.

Administration has also reached out to the Western Irrigation District (WID) about continuing a pathway along the canal.

“We’re trying to create a good transportation corridor between both municipalities, it sounds positive,” Fillier said.

Developers to break ground for McDonald’s build.

City administration has approved the town centre’s McDonald’s design, after revisions.

The lighting design of the development went through an appeal process and is now coming to the final stages of approval.

“We had them revise some of their designs to ensure it matches and is in parallel to the lighting we see downtown,” Fillier said.

Developers are expecting to break ground in May.

City reviewing Chestermere Boulevard bridge upgrade feasibility.

City administration is reviewing a draft feasibility study of upgrades to the Chestermere Boulevard bridge.

The results of the study will be presented to council when the review is complete.

“This is the main bridge that goes across Chestermere Lake on Chestermere Boulevard, between east Chestermere Drive and west Chestermere Drive,” Mayor Jeff Colvin said. “This is fairly, extremely exciting some of the plans you guys are bringing forward.”

City approves traffic lights in Chelsea.

To address safety concerns on Chestermere Boulevard and Merganser Drive, the city has approved traffic lights.

The city is currently waiting for the final parts to arrive to install the lights in the Chelsea community.

“We’re hoping to have it completed very soon,” Fillier said.

City administration working with developers on stormwater catchment area upgrades.

City administration is working with developers and coordinating with stakeholders on improvements to the Rainbow Falls stormwater catchment area.

“We’re working in conjunction with the WID to ensure we’re acting reasonably with the underdrain,” Fillier said.

“That’s cutting-edge stuff you guys are doing there. It really puts you ahead of what the WID’s concerns are, regarding the quality of water entering their system,” Colvin said. “The additional work has been well received by the WID.”

Rainbow Road roundabout design underway.

The design of the roundabout on Merganser Drive and Rainbow Road has started.

City administration will begin the design process of the Waterford Boulevard roundabout after the Rainbow Road project has been completed.

“We didn’t want that to slow down the construction schedule for Rainbow Road,” Fillier said.

Amendments to transportation master plan to increase accessibility.

Council is amending the transportation master plan to increase accessibility and connect and widen the pathway system.

“We don’t want a narrow sidewalk, we want something that’s able to accommodate various modes of transportation,” Fillier said. “We’re taking steps in making sure there are active transportation corridors throughout the city.”