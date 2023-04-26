Council exploring programs permitting livestock within Chestermere

Chestermere Municipal Enforcement is reviewing ways surrounding communities are addressing livestock living within the urban jurisdiction.

Livestock under the bylaw typically includes horses, cattle, swine, sheep, chickens, geese, ducks, and goats.

During the April 25 council meeting, Municipal Peace Officer Sgt. Trever Bowman explained that municipalities have similar bylaws, not permitting livestock, unless allowed under the Land Use Bylaw, or through an agricultural permit issued by the municipality.

Bowman noted, the size of the property, the type of animal, the potential for noise, odour, cleanliness, and potential effects on adjacent property values would determine if livestock would be permitted in an area.

“We also found that almost every municipality offered some sort of exception to their bylaw, as they offered their residents some type of Backyard Hen Program,” Bowman said.

The program allows residents to keep chickens, typically between two and four, on their property to produce eggs.

Under the program, the property owner is required to apply to the city, complete a course in animal care, provide an approved chicken coop, and pass a site inspection before the license is issued.

While reviewing livestock programs municipalities offer, Bowman discovered the City of Calgary offers a Livestock Emotional Support Animal Program.

“This is a relatively new program, that permits livestock within a municipality, but only on the condition that a licenced psychologist or psychiatrist has determined that the support animal is part of the patient’s treatment,” Bowman said. “As emotional support animals are not classified as service animals it would be at the municipalities discretion when approving what type of animals would be permitted, and the conditions for keeping such animals.”

The support animals can include livestock; however, some animals would be restricted under the Wildlife Act, Public Health Act or the Agriculture Pest Act.