Gleichen RCMP respond to fatal motor vehicle collision

The Gleichen RCMP responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision Wednesday morning on Highway 1 at Range Road 211.

On Jan. 18, at approximately 10 a.m., Gleichen RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision, where a vehicle collided with a semi-truck.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 25-year-old female resident of Calgary, was declared deceased at the scene, an RCMP media release said.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

One lane of eastbound traffic on Highway 1 at Range Road 211 east of Gleichen was closed, and westbound lanes remained open.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended to the scene and is currently investigating the cause of the collision.