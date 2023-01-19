Gleichen RCMP respond to fatal motor vehicle collision

The Gleichen RCMP responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision Wednesday morning on Highway 1 at Range Road 211.
On Jan. 18, at approximately 10 a.m., Gleichen RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision, where a vehicle collided with a semi-truck.
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 25-year-old female resident of Calgary, was declared deceased at the scene, an RCMP media release said.
The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.
One lane of eastbound traffic on Highway 1 at Range Road 211 east of Gleichen was closed, and westbound lanes remained open.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended to the scene and is currently investigating the cause of the collision.
