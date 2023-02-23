Go Girl promoting recreation and positive mental health among girls

The Chestermere Regional Community Association’s (CRCA) annual Go Girl event is promoting sport, recreation, wellness and mental health for girls.

The day will start at 8:30 a.m., at the Chestermere recreation centre on March 17, and will consist of a variety of activities such as dance, self-defence, rugby, gym ringette, curling, yoga, and more recreational and positive mental health activities.

“Go Girl is a program that encourages girls to get involved in lifelong physical activity. We aim to bring together girls and service providers who can support this mandate,” CRCA General Manager Jody Nouwen said. “Physical activity is an important part of adolescent health and can contribute to a happier and healthier lifestyle.”

The annual Go Girl event on Jan. 25, showcased the importance of organized sports and physical activity to 80 young girls. Statistically, girls start to become inactive between nine to 12 years of age. Photo by Emily Rogers

This year, Nouwen is hopeful to fill the Go Girl registration limit of 200 participants.

Chestermere businesses interested in sponsoring Go Girl, or being part of the resource fair are asked to contact Kim Soderberg McRae from Macaroni Kid at kimmcrae@macaronikid.com.

Girls between nine and 15 years of age can register online.

Lunch is also included in the $20 registration fee. Following the event, participants will receive information on how to join their favourite activity if they choose to pursue it.

Anyone with questions about the event is encouraged to call the recreation centre at 403-272-7170.