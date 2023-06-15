Langdon man charged with second-degree murder

A Langdon resident has been charged with second-degree murder following an Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Investigation.

On May 26, at 12:10 p.m., Strathmore and Langdon RCMP responded to an emergency call of an assault at a Langdon residence, an RCMP press release said.

When RCMP arrived, they found an unresponsive female. She was taken to a Calgary hospital in serious condition.

A 31-year-old male was arrested at the scene.

On June 7, Audra Demolitor, 56, a resident of Langdon, succumbed to her injuries and died in hospital.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took carriage of the investigation, with the assistance of Strathmore and Langdon RCMP, and the RCMP Forensic Identification Unit.

An autopsy was performed at the Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Calgary on June 8.

Scott Demolitor, 31, of Langdon has been charged with second-degree murder. After a judicial interim release hearing, he was remanded into custody and will appear in the Alberta Court of Justice on June 20 in Strathmore.