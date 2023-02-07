Local boxer wins Silver Gloves

A Chestermere student took home gold at the Silver Gloves provincial boxing tournament.

Boxers across Alberta compete in the Silver Gloves tournament.

When Quang Ngo won gold, he said he was happy and excited to keep moving forward.

Ngo started training at the Olympus Chestermere Boxing Club last year and quickly found a love for the sport.

“I wanted to get in shape, I started training, and I just fell in love with boxing,” Ngo said.

For Ngo, he enjoys boxing because it’s a solo sport, and he doesn’t have the responsibility for teammates.

Local boxer, Quang Ngo, from the Olympus Chestermere Boxing Club competed in the Silver Gloves boxing tournament. Photo/Alex Halat

“It’s a one-on-one sport. Either you win or you lose, and there are no excuses for it, it’s just hard work,” Ngo said. “It’s a lot of hard work, I’m working hard, and making sure I’m consistent.”

Ngo is currently looking for opportunities to keep progressing through his boxing career, training, and remaining consistent.

“I train every day. I’ll give myself one rest day depending on how my body feels,” Ngo said. “When I train, I have a couple of training sessions a day, I’m training about two hours a day.”

Throughout the last year of boxing, Ngo has continued to learn from his fights, work on improving his skills, and become a stronger athlete.

“I have to work hard, I have to push through those times when I train hard, and that’s what I’m striving for,” Ngo said.