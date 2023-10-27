Premiers ask federal government for COVID-19 small business loan extension

In a move that directly affects Chestermere’s small business community, Canada’s provincial premiers have jointly written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appealing for an extension of the repayment period for interest-free loans provided to small businesses and non-profits during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government’s Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) offered crucial interest-free loans of up to $60,000 to assist small businesses in surviving the economic turmoil.

Local Businesses Feel the Pinch

British Columbia Premier David Eby, signing a letter on behalf of all provincial leaders, expressed grave concern. He pointed out that small businesses, much like the majority of Canadians, are grappling with the financial strain of surging housing costs, rising grocery bills, and mounting everyday expenses. Just as they were beginning to recover from the pandemic’s aftermath, these businesses now face the dual challenges of surging inflation and interest rates.

Eby stressed the urgency of extending support to these businesses, stating, “That’s why I’m joining other premiers in asking the federal government to give small businesses a chance to recover with more time to qualify for loan forgiveness and by extending CEBA loan repayments for another year.”

Deadline for Relief

The current deadline for businesses to repay the emergency loans in order to qualify for partial loan forgiveness is January 18, 2024. This extension would provide much-needed breathing room for Chestermere’s small businesses.

Massive Support During Crisis

Throughout the pandemic, the emergency business program approved an impressive $49.2 billion in loans to support Chestermere’s small businesses and not-for-profit organizations.

Unity in Seeking Relief

This united appeal by Canada’s provincial leaders follows recent pleas from Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey. They urged the Bank of Canada to take into account the human impact of further interest rate increases and the potential for these increases to exacerbate housing costs.

Eby reiterated the importance of supporting individuals and businesses during these trying times, saying, “Whether it’s homeowners and renters, or small businesses struggling to recover, we need to support people in these difficult times.” He expressed gratitude for the solidarity of the premiers in making this vital request and expressed confidence that Prime Minister Trudeau will respond positively to support Chestermere’s small businesses.

Impressive Loan Disbursement

According to the federal government’s official website, Ottawa approved CEBA loans of $40,000 and $60,000 for an impressive 898,271 businesses. Additionally, 571,851 businesses received expansion loans of $20,000.

As the premiers’ call for an extension to CEBA loan terms resonates across the nation, Chestermere’s small business owners are closely monitoring the situation, hopeful for additional support on their journey to economic recovery.