Raj Jessel advocating for a better Alberta

Chestermere-Strathmore New Democratic Party (NDP) candidate Raj Jessel is ready to listen to constituents and help to resolve their issues.

Jessel has been an active member of the riding, listening to residents, and working to mitigate their issues, and wanted to take it to the political level.

“I decided to run for Chestermere-Strathmore because I want to listen to people and resolve their issues in Chestermere-Strathmore the constituency,” Jessel said. “This is my home and I know all the issues within the constituency. I’m listening every day.”

In his campaign, he is focused on investing in health care with a focus on ambulance services, and education giving students a chance to obtain a higher education.

“For our students and young people, it’s so expensive to have a higher education, if the system stays like this how will people get a higher education? I’m stepping in to fix these problems. This is the time,” Jessel said. “The NDP is working for Albertans, and for the future of Alberta.”

Jessel noted the key issues in the constituency include infrastructure, health care, education, childcare, and policing.

He explained that infrastructure needs to be fixed, communities need more family doctors and ambulance services, teachers need resources, and the provincial government needs to keep RCMP services.

He added, the NDP will invest in renewable energy, other than oil and gas, and he is hopeful more investment will come to the Chestermere-Strathmore area.

“This is a very important election. I’m asking people to think before they vote, and to vote for health care, education, and for a better Alberta,” Jessel said. “The NDP will work for Albertans, invest in health care, education, childcare, and put a cap on insurance fees and utilities.”