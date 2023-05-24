Rocky View Schools bus registration now open 

Rocky View Schools (RVS) transportation registration for the 2023/24 school year is now open.

Parents and guardians can register for next school year’s bus service before July 21 to receive an early registration discount.

“Student bus services are provided to students who reside within the divisional boundaries of RVS and are enrolled in their designated school,” an RVS press release said.

Bus services are available for Kindergarten to Grade 7 students who reside more than 1.5 kilometres from their designated school site, and to Grade 8 to Grade 12 students who reside more than two kilometres from their designated school site.

Calgary Catholic School District students who live in Airdrie, Chestermere and Cochrane can also use the RVS transportation system.

“Families are urged to register early to ensure a smooth start to the fall,” the release said.

To guarantee service for the first day of school, students must be registered by Aug. 15.

Students registered after Aug. 15 may experience delays of two to three weeks before they can ride the bus to school.

Fees for 2023/24 will remain the same as 2022/23. A step-by-step guide to registration, fee information and more is available on the RVS website.

Parents and guardians who register before July 21 will receive an early registration discount of $40 for each of the first two students in each family. Additional students will receive $20 off if registered early.

A minimum payment of 50 per cent is due at the time of registration. Bus service may be cancelled up until Oct. 31, to receive a full refund.

For more information or to register, visit the RVS website.