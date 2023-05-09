Rocky View Schools celebrating Class of 2023

Rocky View Schools (RVS) is celebrating the achievements of the Class of 2023 throughout May and June with graduation ceremonies.

“Graduation is a significant milestone, as it marks the end of one chapter of a student’s life and the start of a new path, wherever it may take them,” said Superintendent of Schools, Greg Luterbach. “We are excited to celebrate with our Grade 12 students and we wish them continued success as they look toward their futures. Congratulations to every RVS graduate.”

In RVS there are more than 1,900 Grade 12 students who will graduate this school year, an RVS press release said.

The Chestermere High School will celebrate graduating students on June 24 at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m.