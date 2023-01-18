Rocky View Schools Kindergarten registration opening 

Kindergarten registration for the upcoming 2023/24 school year is opening for all Rocky View Schools (RVS) on Jan. 23.

“RVS looks forward to welcoming our newest students in September 2023 as they enter Kindergarten,” Superintendent of Schools Greg Luterbach said. “The division and individual schools are here to support families in a smooth transition as we prepare for the upcoming school year.”

Kindergarten is offered as a half-day program in most schools throughout RVS, while select schools have a full-day Kindergarten program on alternating days, an RVS media release said.

In the spring, youth will be placed in either morning or afternoon programs based on circumstances outlined by parents and available space.

Program registration will continue throughout the year. However, early registration can help families and schools with a successful transition and provide RVS with the necessary information to have teachers and resources in place, the release said.

“Our Kindergarten programs build on what children have already learned at home and in the community and start them on the path towards early literacy and math skills,” Luterbach said. “Students also develop important social and problem-solving skills and begin developing positive attitudes and behaviours towards learning and school.”

The provincial standardized age of Kindergarten entry requires students to turn five years old by Dec. 31, of the school year they begin Kindergarten.

Children born between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018, can be registered for Kindergarten for the 2023/24 school year.

All new registrations for Kindergarten must be completed through RVS’ online registration system, SchoolEngage.

During operational hours, schools will give computer access and help families who don’t have access to a computer.

Families can visit RVS’ Kindergarten registration webpage for more information about Kindergarten registration, and the designated school for their neighbourhood.