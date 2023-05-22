RVS seeking approval for fourth modular unit for Chestermere Lake Middle School

Rocky View Schools (RVS) is requesting approval of an additional modular unit for Chestermere Lake Middle School from Alberta Education.

The provincial government approved 10 out of the requested 32 new modular units and two-unit relocations for high-priority schools across the division, superintendent of schools Greg Lauterbach explained at the May 11 RVS board meeting.

Alberta Education requires school divisions to review accommodation needs and determine the demand for additional modular units annually.

RVS administration reviewed the approved modular units and is now seeking approval from the provincial government to adjust some unit locations.

“When we got the 10, we really had to hone in and determine where are the most essential needs in our system to make sure there are classrooms for students,” RVS director of operations Colette Winter said. “Our highest priority was ensuring there are classrooms for students and that we meet code.”

The recommended changes were based on the utilization rates of the high-priority schools.

Winter explained that Chestermere Lake Middle School remains a high priority, as the school is expected to have approximately 920 students, with a capacity of 800 students.

Next year, Chestermere Lake Middle School is projected to meet 100 per cent utilization with four modulars.

By 2026, the school is expected to reach 105 per cent utilization with four modular units, and 120 per cent utilization by 2027.

“Our recommendation is adding more modular units we received and putting them on Chestermere Lake to reduce the utilization rate of the school to be just over 100 per cent utilization over the next few years,” Winter said.

Alberta Education approved three modular units for Chestermere Lake, however, RVS is requesting an additional unit.

“Our priority has been trying to ensure as many classroom spaces for students in schools that are in the highest need for more space for the projected students for next year,” Winter said.

Ward 1 RVS trustee Shali Baziuk noted that trying to find the best location for each modular is like moving Lego pieces around.

“The numbers are shocking. We used to get modular units that would bring us down to what’s considered acceptable numbers, and now with modulars, we’re still over 100 per cent,” Baziuk said. “Modulars are band-aids, and it feels like the band-aids are getting smaller and there’s less of them.”

Baziuk expressed the need for more schools, and the importance of stakeholders working together to ensure school sites are ready quickly.

“There are zero sites ready in Chestermere, we need to work hard with our parents, our municipalities, and the province,” Baziuk said. “It’s up to municipalities to do their job, get school sites ready, and work with developers so that we are going to see more pressure eased from these schools. This isn’t sustainable.”

Going forward, Lauterbach will work with Alberta Education to maximize the usefulness of the approved modular units to address accommodation challenges in schools across the division.