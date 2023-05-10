Strathmore RCMP execute search warrant finding drugs, cash, and guns

The Strathmore RCMP seized drugs, cash, and guns from a Strathmore residence.

On April 27 at approximately 3:51 p.m., Strathmore General Investigation Section (GIS) members with assistance from Strathmore General Duty members and Drumheller GIS arrested two Strathmore residents in a parking lot in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

At approximately 4:35 p.m., Strathmore GIS executed a search warrant on the suspect’s home, an RCMP press release said.

With assistance from the Southern Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team, the residence was cleared.

The home and the occupant’s vehicle were searched, yielding approximately $8,000 in cash, suspected cocaine, suspected fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, and two semi-automatic .22 caliber handguns.

Both suspects were taken to the Strathmore Detachment. A 22-year-old resident of Strathmore was released to appear in provincial court to face three counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

David Vanderlaan, 49, of Strathmore was held for a bail hearing and charged with 20 offences including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm without a license, possession of a prohibited firearm contrary to a prohibition order, careless handling of a prohibited firearm, failure to comply to a condition of a probation order, and failure to comply with a condition of a release order.

Vanderlaan was remanded into custody to appear in provincial court later.

At the time of the arrest, Vanderlaan was on release for another matter in Calgary on six drug charges and two firearms offences. He was also bound by a probation order resulting from convictions on drug, weapons, and conditions offences, the release said.

“The results of this investigation are a culmination of the dedicated efforts of our Detachment members to keep our community safe from the harms of the illicit drug trade. I’d like to pass along my thanks to the community for their support and assistance in this investigation which helped lead to the arrests and seizures made in this investigation,” Strathmore RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz said.

To report criminal activity in your neighbourhood, including trafficking of drugs, contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.