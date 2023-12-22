Strathmore RCMP Execute Search Warrants and Seize Drugs with Cash

Strathmore, Alta. – In the morning hours of December 15, 2023 Strathmore General Investigation Section (GIS) with assistance from Strathmore General Duty, Drumheller GIS, and Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit simultaneously arrested two individuals in separate vehicles and executed search warrants at two residences. The searches occurred on Ranch Ridge Meadow and Green Meadow Crescent. Collectively during the searches approximately 136 grams of cocaine with an estimated value of $13,500, and approximately $29,000 in cash along with other items and paraphernalia were seized. The two individuals were transported to Strathmore Detachment until the conclusion of the searches. The first subject, a 33 year old male resident of Strathmore was released to appear at a later date in court. The other subject, a 49 year old resident of Strathmore was released unconditionally. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.

“The seizure of illicit drugs and proceeds of crime in this investigation came as a result of the dedication and proactive effort of our members collaboratively with our support units to disrupt drug sales in our community. The investigation is ongoing where further charges are expected. Our members will continue their efforts to keep Strathmore and our surrounding communities safe.” – Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz – Detachment Commander Strathmore RCMP-GRC

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.