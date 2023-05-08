Strathmore RCMP investigating motorcycle fatality

The Strathmore RCMP is investigating a motorcycle fatality Sunday morning.

On May 7, at approximately 2:54 a.m., the Strathmore RCMP received a report of a motorcycle collision with a fire hydrant in a residential area, an RCMP media release said.

When RCMP arrived with EMS, it was determined that the 32-year-old male driver and 30-year-old female passenger, both Strathmore residents, were deceased.

An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist attended the scene and RCMP is continuing the investigation.