Strathmore RCMP involved shooting investigation continues

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is continuing to investigate a Strathmore RCMP shooting on Christmas morning.

On Dec. 25, at 3:36 a.m., Strathmore RCMP received a call from a gas station attendant on Ridge Road, of an agitated man inside the store refusing to leave.

Two officers were shown on the store surveillance video footage arriving at 3:43 a.m. and speaking to the man.

The man remained inside the store, and at 4:20 a.m., officers tried to arrest him.

Struggling to make the arrest, the officers used their conducted energy weapons on the man. Then, left the store to wait for backup, an ASIRT media release said.

The man, still inside the store, began to self-harm, and damage the store.

The man left the store at 4:38 a.m., with a hammer and a walking cane, and hit an RCMP vehicle with one of the objects.

Officers deployed pepper spray at the man, and he went back into the store.

A few minutes later, leaving the store again, the man encountered more officers in police vehicles at an intersection near the gas station.

At 4:44 a.m., a confrontation occurred, and two officers discharged their firearms, striking the man, the release said.

The man was treated by the officers and then by emergency medical services. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

ASIRT investigators located a hammer near the police vehicles in the intersection and will examine the uses of force.

ASIRT is continuing efforts to identify people who may have witnessed aspects of the confrontation between the man and police.

Anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed these events or has video is asked to contact investigators at 403-592-4306.

No additional information will be released.