Strathmore RCMP make sizeable property recovery

Rocky View County Alta. – September 12, 2023 Strathmore General Investigation Section and Rocky View County Enhanced RCMP were contacted by a business owner in Rocky View County who suspected stolen property may be stored within their rental units. Search warrants were executed which resulted in the recovery of four skid steers and a stolen F350 pickup truck. Affected businesses between Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, and Airdrie were identified all of whom had been the victim of fraudulently rented heavy equipment, some of which remained unrecovered.

With assistance of the affected businesses investigators were able to track more equipment to a job site in Langley, BC. Another search warrant was obtained and with the assistance of Langley RCMP, two more mini excavators and a skid steer were recovered.

The investigation revealed the theft of this equipment was part of a larger organized theft scheme perpetrated by a habitual property offender active between BC and Alberta. The pattern of theft involved use of stolen identities with fraudulently obtained credit to rent equipment from area dealers. In this series the suspect attended the businesses in a black F350 pickup truck with a trailer, or would attempt to rent a trailer at the time of pickup. After the fraudulent rental, the VIN numbers would be damaged or removed; and installed tracking devices were removed. Some of the equipment was stored awaiting sale while some had already been sold elsewhere as evidenced by the recovery of stolen property in Langley BC.

In total, 10 skid steers and two mini excavators were stolen with a total estimated value of $837,231. Of these thefts five skid steers and two mini excavators were recovered valuing an estimated $577,105. The investigation identified Rajneel PRASAD, a 38 year old male last known to reside in Vancouver, was involved and has been charged with 19 offences:

Theft Over $5,000 X 8

Impersonation X 8

Obliterate a VIN on a motor vehicle X 3.

Up to another 38 charges are expected. PRASAD is at large and wanted in connection with this crime series and is seeking assistance from the public to help locate him.

“I’d like to thank the business owners and members of the public who assisted in this investigation. It is a good example of how reporting suspicious activity can lead to the substantial recovery of stolen items and ability to lay charges on those responsible. ” Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz – Detachment Commander Strathmore RCMP

If you have any information in relation to this matter, the whereabouts of Rajneel PRASAD, or any other offences, you are asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Langley 1-3 depicts the recovered property in Langley BC

PRASAD – Depiction of Rajneel PRASAD

Rural 1-6 depicts the property recovered East of Calgary in Rocky View County.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.