Strathmore RCMP seize drugs at check stop

The Strathmore RCMP conducted a routine check stop yielding illicit drugs.

On March 25, at approximately 1:35 a.m., Strathmore detachment members were conducting a check stop on Parklane Drive.

During the check stop, RCMP members conducted a mandatory alcohol screening test which resulted in a caution reading, from two occupants in a black sedan, an RCMP press release said.

The driver was issued a 30-day immediate roadside sanction suspension and a seven-day vehicle seizure.

RCMP members searched the vehicle before it was impounded, finding a backpack with a significant amount of what RCMP believed to be illicit drugs.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested and transported to Strathmore Detachment. Both were released to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice.

A lab analysis of the substances was conducted to confirm the drug type and composition, the release said.

Fentanyl combined with Bromazolam with an approximate street value of $109,600, cocaine with an approximate street value of $7,900, methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $38,400, and $2,540 in cash was seized from the vehicle.

The driver Sebastien Gillett-Smith, 21, of Calgary, and passenger Brandon Prechner, 22, of Calgary have made court appearances and have been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

“The arrests and seizures in this matter is attributed to the dedication and diligence of our members who were working that night to keep our community safe. Not only from impaired drivers but as it turned out in this case from the potential distribution of approximately 9,478 combined doses of illicit drugs,” Strathmore RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz said.