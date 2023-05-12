Terry Nicholls ready for a change in Chestermere-Strathmore constituency

Chestermere-Strathmore independent candidate Terry Nicholls is asking constituents to consider a change for the riding.

“It has been a rough four years for everyone and now we, the people, have a chance to consider change,” Nicholls said. “A change in how we vote for political parties, a chance to choose a strong advocate for equal rights, and a chance to end ideology-driven politics.”

Nicholls is advocating to upgrade roadways to accommodate growing communities.

“Langdon is a rapidly growing community and the main route in and out of this community also needs to grow,” Nicholls said.

A light rail transit line between Strathmore and Calgary is also on his radar.

“Not only does this make sense from an environmental perspective as it can take thousands of cars off the road, but this project will also save the commuter money and a quicker and safer method of commuting than the drive,” he added. “Additional benefits will be growth of the communities along the line.”

In addition to updating roadways, Nicholls is prepared to advocate for support of community emergency social services, to ensure constituents know what to do in an emergency situation.

“Alberta ESS is a good system staffed by great Albertans who will be there when life gets real,” Nicholls said.

He explained that the Chestermere-Strathmore constituency needs funding to register residents, launch awareness campaigns, recruit volunteers, and pay for resources.

“My goal is to get more funding to get everyone set up, so if we do get the call to evacuate, we know what to do,” Nicholls said.

He noted, boosting funding caps or grants from general revenues could help get communities back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I will work hard to get the funding for facility maintenance, wages, and equipment upgrades for our hamlets and villages,” Nicholls said.

General revenues could also be used to support schools and teachers, and increase resources and supplies, Nicholls explained.

“The whole funding model has to change, from property taxes to general revenue. That’s the first thing I’d push for,” Nicholls said. “We don’t have enough schools and teachers, we don’t have enough support for the teachers, we don’t have enough supplies for the students, and that has to change. I believe general funding is the answer to boosting that change into reality.”

Ultimately, Nicholls wants to see schools turned into charter schools, where schools can identify as a charity, raise funds, and recruit sponsors.

To address health care concerns, Nicholls is pushing for a trial program allowing paramedics and nurses in rural communities to run small clinics and provide immediate diagnoses for minor concerns.

Lastly, Nicholls is advocating for a central police command system, where residents are treated fairly.

“There are solutions if you have the courage to end your support of these political parties that have created the problems that we all face,” Nicholls said.