The first few months of my time as your MLA for Chestermere-Strathmore has been an incredible experience and a true privilege.

Standing up for you and your family has and will continue to be the greatest honour of my life. As Alberta Day arrives on September 1st, I am particularly proud of what we have done for the people of this province, and what we will continue to do going forward.

Alberta’s government is committed to fighting for all Albertans, whether that be by supporting our province’s economic prosperity, standing up to a divisive and misguided government in Ottawa, and everything in between.

Since the beginning of 2023, Alberta has led Canada in job growth, creating 40,000 net new jobs. Further, at $1,290 per week, Albertans are enjoying the highest average weekly earnings by far in the entire country. Major industrial projects being advanced right here in our riding only add to our bright future.

Unfortunately, we also are dealing with an affordability crisis that is a worldwide phenomenon. I was honoured that Premier Smith recently appointed me to be the Parliamentary Secretary for Affordability and Utilities. I will be supporting Minister Neudorf to find solutions that can ease some of the burden of running our households and businesses.

While we have more work to do, there’s no question that our Affordability Action Plan has made a noticeable difference for Albertans. We are paying the lowest prices in the country for fuel and compared to other major provinces, some of the lowest prices for housing.

At the same time, we have had to push back against an overbearing and misguided federal government in Ottawa, which consistently stands in opposition to our great province and its unrivaled prosperity.

Through decrees that target our electricity grid or oil and gas sector, Ottawa is intent on punishing Alberta for its success, but we, as your elected representatives, will not let that happen. Reality is on our side when we push back against the Trudeau government’s nonsensical plan for a net-zero energy grid by 2035 that would inevitably increase our electricity prices and harm our livelihoods.

All summer, I have attended amazing community events throughout the riding. We were especially blessed to have Premier Danielle Smith spend a day with us at the Strathmore Stampede, riding in the parade and watching the Running with the Bulls! Your enthusiasm is infectious and I look forward to meeting many more of you in the near future.

On Friday, September 1st I encourage you to take some time to celebrate Alberta Day and reflect on why we are so lucky to call ourselves Albertans.