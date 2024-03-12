Alberta Budget 2024 released on February 29 builds the schools, hospitals and roads Alberta’s communities need today and can rely on as they grow. With a steady focus on fiscal responsibility and wise spending, our Government will continue to meet the needs of Albertans today and tomorrow.

The 2024-27 Capital Plan of $25 billion dollars, an increase of $2 billion from last year, honors previous commitments to build and maintain key infrastructure projects and includes additional investments.

I am proud to support Budget 2024 – a responsible plan to support a growing Alberta. This is Alberta’s third consecutive balanced budget, beginning with a forecast surplus of $367 million in 2024-25 and makes significant investments into health care, education, affordable housing, infrastructure, public safety, wildfire response, and more.

With this budget, Alberta’s Government has made choices that support Albertans’ top priorities and prepare our province to meet the challenges that lie ahead – all while spending $1.2 billon to pay down the debt and saving $2 billion in the Heritage Savings Trust Fund so Alberta can maintain its economic strength and prosperity for generations to come.

Budget 2024 is a responsible plan that prioritizes the needs of Alberta families and maintains our competitive advantage so businesses and industry continue to thrive, innovate and create jobs.

With that, I am pleased to share some key local investments in the areas of Education, Infrastructure, and Highway and Water Management Projects:

Education

Full construction funding for a K-9 Catholic School in Chestermere

Design funding for a K-9 Rocky View School in Chestermere

Final funding for completion of the Langdon new 7-12 High School

Infrastructure

Final construction funding for the storm drains and new construction funds for expansion of the lobby space of the Strathmore Courthouse.

Highway and Water Management projects

Funds for miscellaneous bridge work on CPR overpass on Hwy 1, 11 km East of Chestermere at Inverlake Overpass

Planning funding for Hwy. 1 and Range Road 264 De Havilland interchange

Planning funding for Hwy.1 and Garden/Conrich Road interchange

Planning funding for Hwy.1 and Range Road 791 interchange

Design funding for streetlights at Hwy. 817 and 564

Funds for repaving between 1 km South of Hwy.1 and 3 km North of the Town of Strathmore

Upgrade of the Wastewater Treatment Plant PLC SCADA in the Town of Strathmore

Traffic Impact Assessments are underway on Glenmore Trail to determine necessary infrastructure improvements and ensure tax payers dollars are being respected.

Our Constituency has some of the fastest growing cities and towns in Alberta. Since I was elected as your MLA last Spring, I have been strongly advocating for more schools and infrastructure projects in our Constituency and will continue to do so.

I look forward to hearing your feedback on Alberta Budget 2024. Please feel free to email me at Chesteremere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

