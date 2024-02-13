Alberta continues to be the best place to live, work, invest or grow a business and raise a family. The province saw an increase of 23,800 full time jobs in January, building on the strong job growth we saw last year. The bulk of the gains were in the service-producing sector, led by transportation and warehousing (+10,000), finance, insurance, real estate, rental, and leasing (+6,000), and education (+5,800). In 2023, Alberta was responsible for 18% of new jobs created in Canada despite having just 12% of the national population, and our year-over-year employment growth rate (3.5%) is still well above the national rate (+1.7). Our competitive tax rate, highly skilled workforce, abundant natural resources, and world-class education system means we will continue to be the economic engine of Canada.

As Alberta plays such a vital role in Canada’s overall economic wellbeing, our government is pursuing a stronger voice on the national stage by expanding the province’s presence in the nation’s capital with a new office. The Alberta Ottawa Office is set to play a key role in promoting the province and will help create stronger relationships with governments in Ottawa and across Canada while increasing the province’s advocacy on matters of importance to Albertans. Premier Danielle Smith was joined by a delegation of Cabinet Ministers to celebrate the office’s opening on February 5th.

Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation RJ Sigurdson also traveled to Ottawa as part of the delegation to discuss proposed federal policies that could impact agriculture and to represent the perspective of Alberta producers. We had the pleasure of welcoming Minister Sigurdson to Strathmore last week to meet with the Strathmore & District Ag Society, the Town of Strathmore, and other local stakeholders. Minister Sigurdson is working with Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, to support our farmers through the drought caused by El Niño weather patterns. According to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s latest assessment, more than 72% of the country is experiencing moderate to exceptional drought conditions.

The Alberta government has established a new Water Advisory Committee to help prepare for drought and work to make every drop count in 2024. The six-person advisory committee includes leaders with experience in agriculture, irrigation, Indigenous, industry, rural and urban issues. It will act as an independent sounding board to help the government support communities, farmers and ranchers, and businesses share, conserve, and manage water during a potential drought. The committee will give advice directly to Alberta’s Minister of Environment and Protected Areas.

Finally, a reminder that I will be in Lyalta this week Friday, Feb. 16th from 9 – 11 am at Muirfield Lakes Golf Club (612 Muirfield Crescent). Stop by for a coffee and chat!

