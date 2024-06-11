Alberta NDP MLA Shannon Phillips Announces Resignation Amid Controversy

Shannon Phillips, a senior member of the Alberta New Democrat and former environment minister, has announced she will resign her seat in the legislature effective July 1. Phillips, who is currently serving her third term representing Lethbridge-West, is expected to provide detailed reasons for her departure later today.

The resignation comes in the wake of findings from the province’s law enforcement watchdog, which concluded that two Lethbridge police officers had improperly surveilled Phillips back in 2017. The surveillance incident reportedly stemmed from her environmental policies while serving as environment minister.

Despite the watchdog’s findings, in May, Crown prosecutors opted not to levy charges against the Lethbridge police department concerning the surveillance. This decision has sparked discussions and concern among the public and officials alike.

Phillips’ forthcoming resignation marks a significant shift in Alberta’s political landscape, as she has been a prominent figure in provincial politics, particularly known for her advocacy on environmental issues. Her departure raises questions about the immediate future of her seat and the broader implications for environmental policy and law enforcement accountability in the region.

