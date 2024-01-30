Alberta NDP Prepares for a New Era: Leadership Election Date Set

The Alberta New Democratic Party (NDP) is gearing up for a significant transition, with the announcement of a new leader scheduled for June 22. This follows a pivotal meeting in Red Deer where the party outlined the rules and timeline for the upcoming leadership contest.

Rachel Notley, who has been at the helm of the NDP for nearly a decade, including a four-year tenure as Alberta’s premier from 2015 to 2019, declared her intention to step down on January 16. Her leadership saw the party end a 44-year Progressive-Conservative reign in 2015 with a surprise majority, only to face defeat four years later by Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party (UCP).

The leadership race, kicking off on February 5th, will conclude with the final voting day set for noon on June 22. Amanda Freistadt, the chief returning officer for the Alberta NDP leadership race, stated that the party’s constitution mandates mail-in ballots, online voting, and a telephone option to ensure inclusive participation.

Anticipation is building for the finalized rules package, which the party aims to publish on its website next week. “We will announce the results at a special showcase on June 22, a moment for our party to gather and celebrate Rachel Notley’s legacy, as well as the fresh vision brought by a new leader,” said Freistadt.

Prospective leadership contestants can access the application and disclosure form from the party beginning Monday. Members aspiring to vote must secure their good standing by April 22, either through purchasing or renewing their membership.

The leadership race will impose a $500,000 spending limit per contestant, with fees amounting to $60,000 per candidate. Early speculation hints at possible candidacies from caucus members Rakhi Pancholi, David Shepherd, Sarah Hoffman, and Kathleen Ganley.

Hoffman, in a late Saturday social media announcement on X (formerly Twitter), resigned her deputy leader, assistant whip, and municipal affairs critic roles for Edmonton and Calgary, sparking further speculation about her possible leadership bid. “I am filled with hope and optimism for the future of our party!” she expressed in her post.

Notley, who will continue leading until her successor is chosen, has opted not to endorse any candidate, stating her decision to step down aligns with the best interests of the NDP, its caucus, and her personal preferences. She has also dismissed any intentions of running federally.

Despite her leadership witnessing the NDP’s loss to Premier Danielle Smith’s UCP in the May 2023 election, securing 38 of 87 legislature seats, Notley’s recent post on the Alberta NDP’s Facebook page reflects her optimistic outlook. “I love this province and I know that our best days are still ahead,” she affirmed, highlighting the party’s readiness to build a brighter future for Albertans.

