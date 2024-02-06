Last week Premier Danielle Smith announced that Alberta’s government will be introducing policies to make sure children are supported as they grow into adults to become the people they want to be. This includes policies across several ministries to preserve the choices children and youth have before potentially making life-altering and often irreversible adult decisions involving the alteration of their biological sex while also ensuring women and girls can participate safely and meaningfully in sport. In addition, the government will improve access to health services for Alberta’s transgender community and social supports including developing a counselling pilot project to help youth identifying as transgender and their families work through often difficult and complex issues and discussions.

In another development, I am excited to share that Alberta got a grade of ‘A’ on the CFIB’s Red Tape Report Card for the fourth year in a row! By simplifying procedures, eliminating redundancies, and embracing modernization, we’ve managed to save Albertans a staggering $2.75 billion since 2019. With over 200,000 pieces of red tape slashed, we’re not only cutting through the thicket of red tape, but we’re also laying the foundation for a stronger and more prosperous Alberta. Reducing red tape has played a pivotal role in fueling Alberta’s economic prosperity. Over the past five years, our government has been steadfast in our commitment to lightening the regulatory load for Albertans. This has resulted in tangible benefits such as job creation, skill enhancement, and innovation and investment. The journey towards a leaner, more efficient government is an ongoing endeavor. I encourage any Albertan who has an idea for red tape reduction to submit to us at Alberta.ca/cut-red-tape. Our province has proven that by working together, we can build an Alberta that is better for everyone.

I am hosting a coffee meet & greet in Chestermere this week Friday, February 9th from 9 a.m.–11 a.m. at Tim Hortons (120 Chestermere Station Way). Stop in any time and say hi!

