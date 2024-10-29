Back in Session

This past summer, a devastating wildfire swept through Jasper, causing extensive damage to this beloved mountain community and a proud symbol of Alberta. While the immediate flames have long been extinguished, the challenging work of rebuilding lives and homes has only just begun.

Alberta’s government recognizes the ongoing needs of Jasper residents and is stepping up with a major commitment to support recovery efforts. A $112 million investment will help construct interim housing for displaced residents, including essential workers and seniors from Pine Grove Senior Citizens Manor, who were heavily impacted by the fires.

To meet these needs, work has already begun on modular housing sites, with the first units expected to be ready by January 2025. These modular homes, built off-site to allow year-round construction, offer a swift solution, enabling Alberta to provide stable, safe housing on an expedited schedule. The 250 units planned for Jasper will help house essential service workers and other eligible residents employed in the area, providing the stability they need to focus on the community’s rebuilding efforts.

This significant funding, spread over two years, aims to help Jasper residents and workers get back on their feet as soon as possible, demonstrating Alberta’s commitment to community recovery and resilience.

As winter approaches and temperatures start to drop, Alberta’s government is reminding everyone that Winter Rules for utilities are designed to protect vulnerable Albertans by helping keep their lights on and homes warm during the cold winter months. Ensuring Albertans have access to reliable and affordable energy is a top priority for Alberta’s government. Electricity services cannot be fully disconnected by retailers from Oct. 15 to April 15, and natural gas services cannot be fully disconnected from Nov. 1 to April 14. This also applies to any time during the year when the forecast for the next 24 hours indicates temperatures below zero degrees.

Please feel free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.