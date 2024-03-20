This past week, in the Alberta legislature, Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis introduced Bill 11, the Public Safety Statutes Amendment Act, to help keep Albertans safe from the rising crime we are witnessing in rural and urban areas. Federal Bill C-75 also known as the “Catch and Release Act” gives courts permission to downgrade many serious offences, thereby allowing convicted criminals and repeat violent offenders to get out on bail with little-to-no consequences.

As a result, far too often, Alberta’s Police Services must issue bulletins about offenders that are being released into our communities, despite them being classified as a “high risk to re-offend.” And far too often, we read tragic stories of Albertans being victimized by these offenders who should not have been released in the first place.

Bill 11, if passed, would make changes to the Peace Officer Act that would enable the creation of a new, independent police agency that would be responsible for carrying out police-like functions that are already being performed by peace officers in the Alberta Sheriffs. This includes, but not limited to, fugitive apprehension and police surveillance. It will also help make our communities safer by establishing 24-7 electronic ankle bracelet monitoring to keep track of certain offenders who are out on bail and who may pose a threat to public safety.

This change will protect vulnerable Albertans by helping secure offender-restricted areas, such as victims’ residences, places of employment, or any other area considered off-limits as a part of an offender’s bail or community release conditions. The creation of a new independent police agency and 24-7 electronic ankle bracelet monitoring are key actions we are working towards to help combat rising crime and restore safety for families and communities.

I would also like to share that Alberta’s Government is updating electricity market rules to ensure an affordable, reliable, and sustainable grid for generations to come. High and volatile electricity prices are a top concern for our government. Based on recommendations from the Alberta Electric System Operator and the Alberta Market Surveillance Administrator, the government is making regulatory changes to improve the rules around economic withholding. These changes will encourage more competition, improve reliability, and make utility bills more affordable for Albertans. I will keep you posted on these changes in the coming weeks.

If you have any concerns or feedback, please feel free to reach out to my office

