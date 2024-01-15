Calgary’s Streets Darkened by Capitol Hill Shooting Two Charged with Second-Degree Murder

In a story that casts a long shadow over our neighbouring communities, including our own Chestermere, Calgary police have brought to light a grim conclusion to an incident that had previously gone unresolved. Four months ago, in the quiet residential area of Capitol Hill, a life was abruptly extinguished in an act of violence that has since echoed through the streets of Calgary.

On September 9, 2023, 33-year-old Jordan Jacques-Vetten was the victim of a shooting, a tragic event that marked the 14th homicide in Calgary for the year. The early hours of that morning witnessed a sorrowful scene in the 1700 block of 18th Avenue N.W., where Jacques-Vetten’s life came to an untimely end.

Emerging from the lengthy shadows of investigation, two individuals have been charged with second-degree murder. The Calgary Police Service announced on Wednesday that Robert Matthews, a 25-year-old resident of Calgary, and an 18-year-old from Chestermere, who was underage at the time of the incident, now face the weight of justice for their alleged involvement in the shooting. The identity of the youth is shielded under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, reflecting our society’s complex relationship with justice and the young.

This incident is not just a Calgary story; it reaches into the heart of Chestermere, touching our community with its close proximity and the involvement of one of our own. In October, a mere stone’s throw from our homes, nearly 20 police officers and search-and-rescue personnel scoured a property near Chestermere, looking for answers in the dark tapestry of this case.

Yet, as these charges come to light, the relationship between the accused and the victim remains obscured. The police have indicated there is no known connection between them, a detail that adds a chilling layer of randomness to the tragedy.

As the legal process unfolds, the Chestermere community is left to ponder the reverberations of such events. The accused made their initial court appearances on Wednesday, with the complexities of the legal system beginning to unfold. The young man from Chestermere remains in custody, his voice heard only through an audio link in court, a reminder of the human element often lost in the cold facts of criminal justice.

For Robert Matthews, already entangled in a web of unrelated charges, the quest for legal representation continues, with his case adjourned to allow time for these arrangements.

As we follow this story, let us remember the broader implications it holds for our community in Chestermere. The tendrils of violence reach far, and it’s our collective responsibility to understand and address the underlying issues that lead to such tragic outcomes.

For now, the Chestermere Anchor News Magazine remains committed to providing comprehensive coverage of this unfolding story, keeping our community informed and engaged.

