Chestermere Celebrates New School Announcement in 2024 Alberta Budget

Chestermere, Alberta — The 2024 Alberta budget has earmarked significant investments for education, including the construction of a new K-9 Catholic school in Chestermere. This development follows the recent announcement by the Government of Alberta, which has allocated $2.1 billion for the building and updating of schools across the province.

Premier Danielle Smith highlighted the initiative’s broad scope: “Alberta is growing, and we are investing significantly in education to meet that growth. Communities across the province will see new and modernized schools for their students, providing them with the best learning environments. I look forward to seeing all the schools we invest in move forward and open in the coming years.”

This announcement is part of a larger effort to enhance educational facilities in Alberta, with 43 school projects planned for this year alone. Alongside Chestermere, Brooks will also benefit from these educational investments, receiving a new junior high school. Chestermere’s new school is poised to significantly boost the local education landscape, accommodating the community’s growing needs.

