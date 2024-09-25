Chestermere Charity Golf Classic Raised Funds for Local Causes

Chestermere, AB – The Chestermere Charity Golf Classic, held on Thursday, September 19, was a resounding success, with organizers announcing that over $83,000 has been raised for two vital causes: the Municipality of Jasper’s wildfire recovery efforts and the Chestermere Public Library.

The event, which took place at the picturesque Lakeside Golf Club, received enthusiastic support from the community. During a recent city council meeting, officials unanimously approved $150,000 in funding as part of the 2024 Operating Budget. Chief Administrative Officer Kent Edney explained that this funding is not an expenditure on the tournament itself but a procedural measure to ensure proper financial management.

“This is so that we can have money come in and have the same money go back out,” said Mayor Shannon Dean. “It’s a legislative requirement to authorize these funds.”

The tournament saw a robust turnout, with significant participation from local businesses and residents. As of September 10, Edney reported that the city had already secured $105,000 from sponsorships and registrations, with anticipated expenses around $22,000. This left a substantial $83,000 to be donated to the designated charities.

“The community really stepped up,” Edney noted. “We hope to see that number increase even further with last-minute registrations and donations leading up to the event.”

Participants enjoyed a day filled with camaraderie and friendly competition, all while contributing to essential community initiatives. The funds raised will directly assist Jasper’s recovery from the devastating wildfires that affected the region, demonstrating Chestermere’s commitment to helping neighbors in need. Additionally, the support for the Chestermere Public Library underscores the community’s dedication to fostering education and culture.

Local resident and tournament participant, Karen Smith, expressed her enthusiasm: “It’s heartwarming to see everyone come together for such important causes. This tournament not only raises funds but also strengthens our community bonds.”

With tee-off at 1:30 p.m., the day was filled with excitement as golfers hit the greens in support of their community. The event highlighted the collective spirit of Chestermere, showcasing how local efforts can make a significant impact.

For those interested in future community events or wanting to contribute to local causes, further information can be found on the city’s website. The success of the Charity Golf Classic is a testament to Chestermere’s vibrant community spirit and commitment to supporting one another.

