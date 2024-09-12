Chestermere Charity Golf Classic Set to Raise $83,000 for Local and Jasper Fire Recovery

Chestermere’s upcoming Charity Golf Classic is shaping up to be a significant fundraising success, with the city council recently approving $150,000 in funding as part of the 2024 Operating Budget. The event, scheduled for Thursday, September 19, is already generating considerable enthusiasm and financial support from the community.

Chief Administrative Officer Kent Edney clarified that the allocated funds will flow in and out of the city’s budget, with no net change expected. “Procedurally this should result in no net change dollar-wise to our budget, but we do need to have authorization to spend those monies on this item even though it’s essentially a net-zero in and out,” said Edney.

The Chestermere Charity Golf Classic will be held at the Lakeside Golf Club, with tee-off scheduled for 1:30 p.m. This year’s event is focused on supporting two crucial causes: the Municipality of Jasper’s wildfire recovery efforts and the Chestermere Public Library.

Mayor Shannon Dean emphasized that the $150,000 approved is not an additional expense but rather a process to manage the incoming and outgoing funds for the tournament. “This is so that we can have money come in and have the same money go back out. This is simply a process under legislation,” Dean explained.

As of Tuesday, September 10, the event has already made impressive progress in its fundraising efforts. The city has raised $105,000 through sponsorships and registrations, with $22,000 earmarked for expenses related to the golf course and promotional items. This leaves an anticipated $83,000 to be donated directly to the chosen charities. Edney expressed optimism that these figures will continue to grow leading up to the event.

“The support we’ve received so far has been fantastic,” Edney said. “We’re hopeful that contributions will increase as we approach the event date.”

The Chestermere Charity Golf Classic not only provides an opportunity for local residents to enjoy a day on the greens but also plays a crucial role in supporting important community and recovery initiatives. The city’s involvement and the community’s generosity promise to make this year’s tournament a resounding success.

