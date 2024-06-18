Chestermere Electorate Gathers in Force for Forum

With the political landscape of Chestermere at a critical juncture, over 300 residents, predominantly from the city’s longstanding demographic, congregated at the Chestermere Recreation Centre for a significant all-candidates forum. The event came less than two weeks before a municipal by election, catalyzed by the dismissal of the former mayor and several council members. The forum, hosted by the Chestermere Rotary Club and moderated by Alex Halat, featured 27 candidates: four for mayor and twenty-three for five council seats: who are stepping up in a bid to guide the city through a transformation period.

The forum’s atmosphere was charged with the urgency of the forthcoming by election on June 24, triggered by last year’s provincial dismissal of key city officials following a tumultuous period of governance that clashed with Alberta’s government mandates. The candidates each had a brief 150 seconds to present their visions and address the core issues such as education, infrastructure, and community recreation enhancements, areas deemed crucial for the city’s progress.

Matt Sywenky, a local political activist, played a pivotal role in the evening’s proceedings. Not only did he provide the candidates with a series of probing questions, but he also directed a segment of rapid yes/no questions that sharpened the focus on where each candidate stood on key issues. Moreover, recognizing the importance of accessibility, Sywenky and his team managed a livestream of the event, ensuring that residents unable to attend could still be part of the critical discourse shaping their community’s future.

The discussion points throughout the forum resonated with a theme of returning to a state of integrity and trust—a sentiment echoed across many speeches. Marshall Chalmers, aiming for re-election as mayor, emphasized this point strongly, linking trust with proven leadership capable of overcoming current challenges. Conversely, Shannon Dean advocated for renewed pride and responsible governance that puts Chestermere first, signaling a shift towards stabilization and community focus.

Christopher Steeves, another mayoral candidate with a significant background in municipal politics, highlighted his decade of experience on the council, using it as a cornerstone of his campaign to indicate readiness and reliability.

The forum also touched on financial prudence, a topic underscored by the controversial spending by former mayor Jeff Colvin, which has been a point of contention and critique among the citizens. Colvin defended his fiscal strategies, focusing on tax reductions and efficiency, while other candidates, like Robert Schindler, emphasized fiscal responsibility and judicious use of public funds.

Education, a critical concern for Chestermere residents, was prominently featured. Hoda Birani and Scot Caithness spoke passionately about the dire need for adequate educational facilities and resources, challenging the city to prioritize the construction and readiness of school sites—a task complicated by bureaucratic and logistical hurdles as outlined by interactions with the Rocky View School Board.

As the evening wrapped up, the candidates collectively underscored their commitment to preventing development on the city’s golf course, enhancing local health care services, and expanding educational infrastructure. Interestingly, only Chalmers showed support for high-density housing developments, a stance that might set him apart in the community’s eyes.

With advance voting already underway and the election imminent, the forum was a crucial moment for Chestermere residents, providing clarity and direct engagement with those who wish to lead their community. It was a night marked by a blend of retrospection over past governance and forward-looking strategies that promise a recalibrated trajectory for Chestermere’s future.

The event not only underscored the active participation of Chestermere’s “old guard” but also highlighted an underrepresentation of newer residents, signaling a potential area for increased engagement and inclusivity in community affairs. As the city moves towards a pivotal election, the voices at the forum reflect a community ready to step into a future defined by renewed trust, strategic growth, and a deepened commitment to communal values.

